Affectionately known as the “Granddaddy of Them ALL”, the Grantsburg (Wisconsin) Watercross is the “World Championship” race within in the IWA racing circuit. It is set to take place July 16-18, 2021 on Memory Lake after a year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions. The event began back in 1977 with racers simply trying to cross a 500’ section of Memory Lake, with most coming up short. Today the race features both drags and oval racing with a six-lap championship run. There is onsite camping that must be reserved prior to the event, as well as a full vendor section, nightly entertainment with fireworks, and street dances for the thousands of spectators. www.grantsburgwatercross.com





