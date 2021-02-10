Wittwer and Christian on Pro Snocross Podium, Kaufman and Tapio Win Pro Hillclimb Classes, and Kincaid Awarded RMSHA Racer of the Year
Team Arctic raced in two different states again this past weekend, but compared to National Snocross in its eighth round, the Hillclimb teams kicked off their western RMSHA season. Winning headlines was the result for both.
In the premier Pro snocross class, Team Arctic added a new name to the podium — No. 115 Trent Wittwer took third in Friday night’s final. No stranger to winning on an Arctic Cat, this marked Wittwer’s first podium in the class.
Wittwer said, “This whole year, I’ve felt really strong, but have been dealing with a wrist injury. It feels good to finally be on the podium. It was a gnarly track, but I stayed on my lines and finished strong.”
Saturday, the weather continued to be incredibly cold, but that didn’t bother Christian Brothers Racing’s Logan Christian as he qualified 5-4 in his heats for the final. Off the starting line, Christian used his outside position and his Arctic Cat pulled him to the front of the 14-rider field. After the first few corners of mayhem, things settled and he found himself in third. Christian continued to pressure the front runners. With just one minute left on the 10-minute timer, he passed for second, ran down the clock and put an exclamation mark on the remaining two laps to hold on to second.
His first podium since the opening round in Elk River, Christian said, “It was tough. I found some good lines a couple laps in. I took advantage of that triple-triple on the backside. It was fast! It’s great to be back on the podium in front of our home track fans!”
“Team Arctic racers continue to have success. Our riders are really working hard and our ZRs perform strong,” said Team Arctic Race Manager, Mike Kloety. “It’s great to see it all come together when both grace the podiums.”
Team Arctic hillclimb racers opened their RMSHA season at Bear Lake, Idaho, claiming three class wins and 15 podium positions while competing on Stock, Improved and Mod Arctic Cat M Series snowmobiles in the Ascender chassis.
Garth Kaufman showcased his talent, scoring wins in both 600 Improved and 700 Improved, while Kyle Tapio followed suit, besting Pro Masters Improved. In the Pro Mod classes, a trio of seconds were claimed by Kaufman (600 and 700) and Tony Zollinger in Master.
“Our racers had a strong performance at Bear Lake. I’m proud of their hard work, and I expect we’ll see some even greater results throughout the season, said Kloety. “I also want to send a heartfelt congratulations to the Kincaid family from the Arctic Cat family. Rob Kincaid was named RMSHA Racer of the Year and it was great to hear the trophy was presented to his son, Riley, and wife, Kim. Rob and his accomplishments truly make all of us at Arctic Cat proud.”
Next up, Team Arctic Hillclimb racers return to Bear Lake February 12. Snocross will be in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, February 19-20, and Cross-Country racers in Park Rapids, Minnesota, February 27-28.
Team Arctic Snocross Results Fargo, ND
Pro Friday
- Trent Wittwer
Sport Lite Friday
- Kolton Krajicek
Pro Saturday
- Logan Christian
- Jacob Yurk
Pro Am Plus 30 Saturday
- Jacob Blanshan
Sport Lite Saturday
- Kolton Krajicek
Jr. Girls 9-13 Saturday
- Cerissa Blessum
- Kendall Rose
- Ava McCurdy
Jr. 14-15 Saturday
- Jack Doty
- Jesse Hallstrom
Jr. 10-13 Saturday
- Kammron Rose
Stock 200 Saturday
- Aiden Beckmann
- Tristian Hinton
- Arlan Kenyon
Transition 8-10 Saturday
- Owen Eide
- Zach Miller
- Riley Johnson
Jr. 16-17 Saturday
- Jesse Hallstrom
- Pacey Zandstra
Team Arctic Hillclimb Results Bear Lake, ID
RMSHA Racer of the Year
Rob “RMR 103” Kincaid
Pro Master Stock
- Todd Tupper
- Tim Maki
- Tony Zollinger
Pro 600 Improved Stock
- Garth Kaufman
- Calvin Irmen
Pro 700 Improved Stock
- Garth Kaufman
Pro Masters Improved
- Kyle Tapio
- Tony Zollinger
- Todd Tupper
Pro 1000 Improved Stock
- Kameron Lindsay
- Kyle Tapio
Pro 600 Mod
- Garth Kaufman
- Calvin Irmen
Pro 700 Mod
- Garth Kaufman
- Logan Halford
Pro Master Mod
- Tony Zollinger
- Todd Tupper
Pro Open Mod
- Kyle Tapio
Semi-Pro Stock
- Riley Kincaid
Semi-Pro Improved Stock
- Daxson Zollinger
Semi-Pro Modified
- Riley Kincaid
Women 600 Stock
- Tiffany McWilliams
Women Improved Stock
- Tiffany McWilliams
Women Modified
- Tiffany McWilliams
Jr. 12-13
- Aaron Tapio
- Brody Zollinger
- Tucker Shippy
