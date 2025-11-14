WARNING: Arctic Cat snowmobiles can be hazardous to operate. For your safety, all riders should read and understand their owner’s manual and safety instructions. Always wear an approved helmet and other safety apparel. Arctic Cat endorses and encourages the safe use of all snowmobiles. Be careful; you can get hurt. Don’t drink and ride. Be aware of natural hazards you may encounter, allow yourself plenty of room to safely stop your snowmobile under all conditions, and maintain your equipment. Your safety is in your hands, so take care. Leave the fancy riding to the pros; they practice for years and train very hard to make it look easy. Never attempt to duplicate these maneuvers or encourage others to do so. We care about your safety and enjoyment of the sport. All materials and specifications are subject to change without notice. ©2025 Arctic Cat.