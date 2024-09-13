SKI-DOO ANNOUNCES DISCOUNT PROGRAMS FOR SNOWMOBILE APPAREL AND ACCESSORIES

Valcourt, Quebec September 13th, 2024 – Ski-Doo is announcing programs offering customers discounts of up to $250 off on eligible accessories and apparel at participating dealers now through November 15th, 2024. The programs will help riders customize their snowmobiles to fit their needs perfectly and make sure their riding gear is up to date and ready for the season ahead too.

There are three programs available, one for accessories, one for the new RAS RX front suspension + Pilot RX Ski and one for apparel. The accessories and suspension + ski programs are for in store purchases only while the apparel program can be used both in-store and through the e-commerce site.

Eligible items for the in-store accessory program include all 2024 accessories from windshields and storage bags to seats and skid plates that fit 2021-2024 models. Customers purchasing $1000 worth of products will receive a $250 discount. Tracks are not eligible.

Perfect for updating the handling of your snowmobile to the latest and greatest – The RAS RX Suspension + Pilot RX Ski program provides customers that purchase both kits with an installation discount of $180 USD or $225 CAD. To be eligible for the discount, the kit must be installed by an authorized BRP dealer. The RAS RX front suspension kit fits all Rev Gen4 and Gen5 models with narrow body work.

T

To help riders prepare for winter and outfit themselves, there’s also an apparel and helmet program that offers a $100 discount for purchasing any combination of outerwear, helmets or casual wear worth $500 or a $250 discount when purchasing over $1000 of those same items.

For more information visit your local dealer

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10.4 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.