SKI-DOO RACERS LOOK TO DOMINATE ISOC SNOCROSS SEASON AGAIN, HILLCLIMB EFFORT RE-ALIGNS

Snocross Rinse and Repeat:

Bad news for the competition is that in the 2024-25 race season they can expect to face much of the same daunting teams and racers at each event – Including a fully healed and very determined Elias Ishoel. The five-time champ Ishoel has been clear; his goal is title number 6.

Pro Teams:

Warnert Racing: Jordan Lebel, Topi Posti, Dylan Lebel & Naeli Lebel

Scheuring Speed Sports: Gustav Sahlsten, Anson Scheele & Jimmy Stanisich

Thene Motorsports: Francis Pelletier, Crayden Dillon, Tanner Johnson

Skogquist Race Team: Elias Ishoel, AJ Skogquist, Wyatt Skogquist, Drew Freeland & Brady Freeland

One Three Motorsports: Hunter Patenaude, Jeremy Beaulieu, Malene Cottew

Elite Motorsports: Theo Poirier, Adam Ashline, Kamden Duffy, Ethan Boon, Beckum Pete, Matt Greenwood

Pflipsen Racing: Kellen Chapuran, Caiden Pflipsen

West Coast Customs Racing: Brandon Nelson, Lawrence Eeg

Flextoy / True North Racing: Evan Daudt, Dylan Roes, Caleb Stephenson, Cale Callan & Nikella Callan

Powers Motorsports: Troy Horbaty, Kendal Rose & Bryce Powers

London Recreational Racing: Noah Dalli, Victoria Dillon, Patrick Fenton, Justin Gaudet

Goodale Racing: Hailey Belanger, Kye & Trey Doran, Carter Van Horsigh, Adam Barr

Hilmerson Motorsports: Ava McCurdy & Trent Hilmerson

Team Members:

Kenny Goike, Cole & Jackson Goike, Josh Sheppard, Brian Petersen, Adam Johnson, Gavin Fleury, Tavin Knudson, Justin Blazevic, Larry Hayes, Maddy Anderson, Riley Johnson, Porter Jacklitch, Isaac St Onge, Taylor McCoy and more.

Hillclimb

In Hill Climb a new direction has emerged with a youth movement- the future is bright and they are fast – along with some seasoned pros. The Jackson Hole World Championship set the stage – where 14 out of 15 Semi-Pro racers that qualified for the finals were on a Ski-Doo. The dominating efforts of these racers and the Semi-Pro King Jhett Johnson is an indication that the focus of building the future is paying off. The team will be racing the Summit HCE, Freeride Turbo and Factory hand-built Mods made in the Valcourt Race Shop. The complete roster will be shared in October.

Cross-country

Christian Brothers has been a name synonymous with racing and winning. In the shortened COR XC season a new name was on top the leader board and that was Jesse Hallstrom. Winning the only two rounds held fueled the fire for the rookie Pro racer. He will return aboard the ultra-competitive Ski-Doo MXZ 600R Competition Package this season – the same sled anyone can buy.

Tyler Aklestad and Nick Olstad are two names that when you hear them, you hope you don’t have to race them. Easily the most prepared Iron Dog racers of this generation, they faced adversity last year and are looking to be on top after the 2500-mile race in February.

Oval

Oval will see the two-time World Champ Matt Goede back showing again the raw speed of the Ski-Doo MXZ 600 RS E-TEC. He will be joined in his fight with the always competitive Gunnar Sterne & up and comer Gavin Peterson.

