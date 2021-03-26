BRP is investing $300 million over the next five years in product development, specialized equipment, infrastructure, production tooling and facilities in order to have an electric vehicle in each of their product lines. The first vehicle is expected to be released within the next two years.

“We have always said electrification was not a question of ‘if’ but a question of ‘when’.Today, we’re very excited to unveil more details of our plan to deliver market-shapingproducts that will enhance the consumer experience by offering new electric options,” saidJosé Boisjoli, President and CEO. “We are leveraging our engineering know-how andinnovation capabilities to define the

best strategy for developing electric-powered products,” he added.

In order to achieve an electric vehicle in each of its product lines, BRP is creating an Electric Vehicle Development Centre in Valcourt, Quebec that will be focusing on the “energy side”. The “energy side” is the charger and the battery pack as well as the integration into the vehicle. The second part of this development is taking place in Austria, that will be focusing on the “torque side” of the project. The “torque side” is the inverter and the high-performance electric motor.