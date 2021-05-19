May 2021 – BRP is kicking off the year on a high note with four prestigious recognitions at the Red Dot Awards, including none other than the Best of the Best award—the highest distinction in the competition—for the Ski-Doo Freeride. Through its ingenuity, creative design, and its dedicated team members, BRP proved that it is always possible to push the limits and exceed expectations.

The jury was impressed by the “extreme reduction is what characterizes the design of the Ski-Doo Freeride and thus fundamentally changes the perception of this type of vehicle. With its slender proportions and striking purist bodywork design, the snowmobile projects both the notions of light weight and power. This lends it a strong visual identity as an extreme sports vehicle. Good maneuverability, performance and reliable handling merge for an impressive riding experience.”

“It is a true honour to receive such distinction that is commensurate with our hard work. This prestigious award reflects the team effort and BRP’s passion and expertise to exceed customer and industry expectations. We are looking forward to 2021 since we have a lot of exciting projects to come. Our teams will continue to push the limits of innovation to deliver market-shaping products and we are confident that we will outdo ourselves once again this year.” said Denys Lapointe, Senior Vice-President, Design, Innovation and Creative Services at BRP.

Last year, BRP earned 13 design awards for its innovative products. With this great start to the year, we are looking forward to what 2021 will bring!

More Red Dot Awards

BRP was also recognized with three other prestigious recognitions for the Sea-Doo RXP-X, Ski-Doo LinQ Sleigh, and the Ski-Doo Skandic Wide-Track.

From pure design and high performance to rider-friendly attributes and an exceptional mix of function and ease of use, here are the jury’s thoughts, in their own words, about each award-winning product.

Sea-Doo RXP-X

“With its user-centric design, the Sea-Doo RXP-X offers optimal stability and promises to be great fun to drive.

Ski-Doo LinQ Sleigh

“Its high level of functionality and well-thought-out details make the Ski-Doo LinQ Sleigh convenient to use and a practical solution for transporting gear.”