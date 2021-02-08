#43 Pro Logan Christian and #44 Pro Lite Anson Scheele Look Forward to a Home Track in Fargo!

Christian Brothers Racing experienced a rough track round in Deadwood’s Bullring during the fourth stop on the National Snocross Tour. #43 Logan Christian (Pro) and #44 Anson Scheele (Pro Lite) are both happy to be moving on to the next stop, their hometown track in Fargo.

Christian commented, “Historically, I enjoy this small track, but I’m not going to lie, Deadwood was a tough one.”

Logan hoped to beat last year’s third place podium in the Bullring, and it appeared he would early on in Fridays final, as his Arctic Cat ZR pulled hard to the first corner. As track conditions worsened and vision decreased, Christian dropped two spots, but charged hard the rest of the race to hold on to fourth place.

Logan commented, “This track was beyond rough. I found decent speed and held on for fourth. Racing in front of the Deadwood fans was great, but I’m happy to put this weekend behind me and move to a bigger track in Fargo!”

Christian Brothers Pro Lite racer, #44 Anson Scheele said, “Our equipment worked excellent this weekend, but the conditions on the track were something else. Despite how tough they were, I was pleased to finish 6th with the front runners, and Saturday you could say I won the dismount highlight reel for the season.”

The 2021 National Snocross Series will be comprised of 16 rounds, ending in late March in Grand Rapids, MI. All events will air on the series livestream channels, as well as the CBS Sports Network. Next up for CBR is Snocross National at their home track in Fargo, ND., on February 5-6.