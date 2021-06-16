The 2021/2022 Cor PowerSports race season is ramping up for another successful year. This week saw the website and social media updated for the race schedule, which will feature seven events in total with three lake courses and four terrain courses. 2021/2022 rider number list posted as well as the rule updated for season. Early Bird Membership registration is also now open.
Returning racers will have their number reserved until October 1st. Cor PowerSports will not be allowing duplicate numbers for new racers. New racers will have to choose a number not listed.
There is a brief highlight of that rules that have changed for the upcoming season. Racers are asked to visit www.corpowersports.com and refer to page four of the handbook.
Racers are reminded if they haven’t picked up their Membership packets or awards from last season that they will be available for pick up at Hay Days.
