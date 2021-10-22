The CSRA would like to welcome back their Racers and Spectators for the 2022 race year. To kick this off they will offer a VIP Race Fan Membership offering a full access VIP card to all CSRA events along with fxr gear, a royal distributing gift card, CSRA Stickers, and a riders yearbook.

Also this membership gets you entered in their door prizes to get the chance to win stuff like a FXR coat, a MBRP exhaust for your snowmobile, an OSM Magazine subscription, a case of Motel motor oil, a KTM or Husqavarna replica E drive Bike and more

Enter for your VIP Race fan membership at the link below

https://snowcross.com/CSRA-Snowcross/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/2022-VIP-FAN.pdf