As we near the 2022 CSRA race season, races sites are being confirmed but dates are not. CSRA has eight cities that it will be stopping at for 2022.

DATES: 2022 2022 EVENTS CLOSEST CITY

January Sudbury Pro Snowcross Sudbury, ON.

January Can-Am International Sault Ste Marie, ON.

February FXR Kawartha Cup Lindsay, ON.

February Grand Prix Ski-doo de Valcourt Valcourt, PQ.

February Royal Distributing Cup Innisfil, ON.

March Timmins Pro Snowcross Timmins, ON.

March Chicopee Resort Snowcross Kitchener, ON.

April CSRA Snowcross Championships Barrie, ON.

April Dayco Snowcross Finals Barrie, ON.