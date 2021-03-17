





Dayco, a leading engine products and drive systems specialist for the automotive and aftermarket industries, has teamed with the Canadian Snowcross Racing Association (CSRA) for the 2021 race season. CSRA events feature competition classes for snowmobiles, snow bikes and UTV off-road vehicles. Continuing its support of the organization, Dayco is a key sponsor and the official belt for the series, in addition to backing McCoy’s Racing, Bailey Motorsports and Cameron Wachtler.

Dayco has a long-standing history in snowmobile and UTV racing and is the manufacturer of choice for many professional and amateur drivers. The company’s racing belt line is specifically engineered to provide maximum performance under the most extreme racing conditions. Beating the competition on the racecourse is just one of several advantages. Dayco racing belts are made of a specially blended polymer compound, making it the strongest aramid belt available in the market today.

Dayco has a dedicated team of engineers who help bring to market racing-specific technology for everything from snowmobiles and off-road vehicles to cars used in drifting, Formula One and drag racing. Dayco’s work in racing enables its engineering team to spot new trends, test new product innovations and continue building the highest quality products. For more information about Dayco, visit the company’s website at www.dayco.com.