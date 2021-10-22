The fcmq has released their prices for the 2022 snowmobile season, the permits can only be purchased online this year and get mailed to your address.

The price of a trail permit includes the cost of the liability insurance, defined as mandatory under article 19 of the Act respecting off-highway vehicles, as well as all applicable taxes.

$ 375 for an annual trail permit purchased on or before December 9, 2021

for an annual trail permit purchased on or before December 9, 2021 $ 455 for an annual trail permit purchased after December 9, 2021

for an annual trail permit purchased after December 9, 2021 $ 700 for an annual trail permit sold in trail*

for an annual trail permit sold in trail* $ 285 for an annual trail permit for antique snowmobiles (2002 and older)

for an annual trail permit for antique snowmobiles (2002 and older) $ 240 for a 7-day trail permit

for a 7-day trail permit $ 150 for a 3-day trail permit

for a 3-day trail permit $ 70 for a 1-day trail permit

for a 1-day trail permit $ 590 for an annual trail permit for a rental snowmobile

for an annual trail permit for a rental snowmobile $ 30 for a replacement trail permit

To buy your pass today please vist

https://fcmq.qc.ca/en/trail-permit/line-trail-permits/