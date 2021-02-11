Two Days of Riding as the Snowmobile Hall of Fame hosts the Mike Trapp 50​ Ride and Fun Run Ride February 12-13, 2021.

Join snowmobile enthusiasts, celebrities and past and present racers for a weekend of riding at the Snowmobile Hall of Fame (SHOF) in St. Germain, Wisconsin February 12-13, 2021. Two days of riding and outdoor gatherings will be held in lieu of the annual Ride with the Champs induction weekend celebration presented by Livingston’s Arctic Cat, which was postponed until February 11-12, 2022.

The weekend gets underway with a ride celebrating the 50​th Anniversary of Mike Trapp’s legendary Eagle River Derby World Championship. The all-day ride, which will depart and return to the Snowmobile Hall of Fame will include a parade lap on the Derby track, a bonfire lunch, commemorative gift bag and plenty of time to share stories. The ride will be limited to 100 participants who must pre-register and all net proceeds and donations will go directly to the Snowmobile Hall of Fame, the International Snowmobile Hall of Fame, and Explore the Trades, a non-profit geared towards promoting technical trades.

On Saturday, the Snowmobile Hall of Fame will host a Fun Run, a casual gathering and organized trail ride with snowmobile enthusiast, friends and SHOF members. The ride will depart from the parking lot at approximately 9:00 am and will return later that day for a bonfire and cookout. The recently expanded SHOF will be open for visitors throughout the day with new displays including the recently completed 1976 Sno Pro showcase. The ride will be a primary winter fund raiser for the hall and a minimum donation of $25 is being requested from all participants.

Raffle tickets will be available throughout the weekend for a chance to win a new Ski-Doo Renegade 600, courtesy in part of Dockside Marine of Wilmington, Illinois. The drawing will be held Saturday afternoon. Classic sled raffle tickets will also be available for purchase. The Ski-Doo Mach 1 grand prize winner will be drawn during the SHOF Classic Sled Roundup on May 30, 2021. Tickets for both raffles are also available online and you need not be present to win.

To learn more, register, and purchase raffle tickets visit ​www.snowmobilehalloffame.com​