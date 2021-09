The 54th Annual Haydays in North Branch, Minnesota returned in 2021 and attracted tens of thousands over the weekend of the event. Haydays saw miles of foot traffic, where hungry powersports enthusiasts came out to enjoy and see exhibits, grass drags, mud bogs, Snowmobile and ATV freestyle and of course the famous swap meet. Be sure to mark your calendars for next years event, a must do for any bucket list.

www.haydays.com