The 22nd Annual Kelly Shires Breast Cancer Snow Run was held virtually in 2021 and raised approximately $410,000. Over the past 22 years the Kelly Shires Breast Cancer Foundation has raised over $7.4 million. The foundation continues to raise hundreds of thousands o

f dollars each year and these funds go directly to recently diagnosed cancer patients to help alleviate the financial stress associated with battling cancer.

www.kellyshiresfoundation.org