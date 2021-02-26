





A Practice Crash Leads to Broken Ankle

Announced today, #43 Pro Logan Christian will sit out for the remainder of the 2021 National Snocross season after breaking his ankle during practice earlier this week.

“As racers, we always hope to remain healthy throughout the season, and this is not the news I want to share. I was really looking forward to competing at the upcoming Elk River National, but after my surgery, I’ll have to sit out the remainder of the year. I’ll focus on my recovery and look towards next season. I want to thank the Christian Brothers Race Team for all their hard work this season, our incredible sponsors and all the fans who support us at every race. You truly mean a lot to me.” Commented Logan Chrstian.

Dwight Christian commented, “This is a tough one. Our team is here to support Logan and we’re proud of his results thus far this season. It was great to share his success on the podium in Elk River and Fargo. Our team will finish out the season with Pro Lite racer, #44 Anson Scheele, in our Christian Brothers Racing trailer. We look forward to the big ERX Motorpark track in Elk River. Anson has been putting in some hard work, and our Arctic Cat ZRs are working really well.”



Photos : Lissa Marsolek