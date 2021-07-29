The Iron Dog Board is pleased to announce the selection of Bob Menne as the new executive director. Menne, a lifelong snowmobile enthusiast and racer brings a long career of experience in the motorsports industry and business management expertise.

As the Executive Director, Menne will oversee all operations, fund raising, and public relations for the World’s Longest Toughest Snowmobile Race. Menne hopes to utilize his ties to the racing community to encourage more “lower 48” racers to take on the Iron Dog.“We are very excited about the future and looking forward to working with Bob,” says IronDog Board President, Roger Brown. “He has lifelong relationships with many snowmobile industry insiders and we’re hoping this will translate into more support and publicity from the manufacturers.” Menne will work closely with board members, volunteers and staff to promote the sport of snowmobile racing and winter safety around Alaska, while making a positive impact in the communities that Iron Dog travels through.

The 2022 Iron Dog Expedition Class begins February 17, 2022, and the Pro Class races start February 19, 2022.