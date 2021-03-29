Taiga plans on building watercrafts, side-by-sides and snowmobiles at a newly announced production plant in Shawinigan, Quebec. Part of the construction is to be completed in 2022. Once all construction is complete in 2025 the facility is expected to be able to produce 80,000 vehicles. Currently Taiga operations are expected to ramp up to produce 2,000 vehicles by the end 2021.

“This facility, a part of the $185M in recently announced funding, will bolster Taiga into becoming a globally leading OEM for powersports vehicles,” said Samuel Bruneau, CEO of Taiga. “We have seen strong customer demand limited by product availability. This new facility shows Taiga’s continued commitment to be trailbreakers and offer electric vehicles capable of diving mass-market adoption without compromise.”