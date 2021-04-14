We’re not sure if the Hamayak ATV will remain in Russia, or if it’s destined to crush the upcoming North American market. The meaning of Hamayak in Russian is ‘hamster’ and when we really look at this vehicle, we couldn’t have picked a better or more suiting name for it. Powered by a 150cc gas engine that was designed to propel scooters in lands far away, will now push the Hamayak to 27 MPH. The ride comfort comes from “shock” absorbing rollers built along the bottom, similar to bogie wheels of the 60s and 70s. In order to steer the Hamayak, the driver simply needs to shift their weight from side-to-side, as there isn’t a steering system installed.