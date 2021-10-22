Toronto, Ontario (Oct 19th, 2021): There has been much speculation over the 24th Annual Sledarama event and we’re thrilled to announce YES, the show WILL take place Nov 21, 2021 at the Peterborough Memorial Center & Morrow Building.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone again, and it’s with great pleasure to announce our 2021 Show dates. We’re planning a great show for powersports enthusiasts this November. We are following the current guidelines in place by health officials to offer a safe environment, and we will continue to follow the directions and recommendations from the Province of Ontario. The health, safety and well-being of our guests, clients and staff is our top priority.” Richard Kehoe, President, commented.

Grass Roots Of Sledding – SLEDARAMA Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet, presented by DAYCO, has become Peterborough’s largest consumer trade show, and it’s known for its famous Swap Meet and Show & Shine.

We have received many inquiries regarding the Covid-19 measures pertaining to this year’s Sledarama; YES all show attendees at the upcoming Sledarama must show proof of vaccination, as The City of Peterborough requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for its arenas and the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre. This began on Sept. 22 and will be carried out at the 24th Annual Sledarama. The city said the move follows the Province’s direction for proof of vaccination for applicable businesses and organizations.

For city arenas and the Peterborough Sport and Welllness Centre user groups will be responsible for ensuring participants and spectators complete COVD-19 screening as well as show proof of vaccination and identification prior to entering a facility. This includes attending Peterborough Petes’ OHL games at the Peterborough Memorial Centre where ushers will verify completion of the screening and perform inspection of vaccine receipts and ID. Enhanced cleaning procedures are increased, to disinfect high-touch and high-traffic areas.

Should the Ontario Government and the City of Peterborough relax any of the Covid precautionary measures or proof of vaccination mandates before November 21st Sledarama, Marketer Shows, Sledarama, will follow their guidelines.

November 21, 2021 Doors open at 8:30AM

November 21st, 2021

