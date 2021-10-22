The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) launched early bird permit sales online on October 1st, giving riders an opportunity to save 30% on Seasonal Permits when purchased on or before November 1st, 2021. Permits can only be purchased online at https://permits.ofsc.on.ca.

If you do not yet have the required vehicle information to purchase your permit, but want to lock in the early fees, you can purchase a Gift Card! All that is required is an OFSC permit account, your last name, postal code, and a valid credit card.

“On behalf of our clubs and volunteers, I am once again thrilled to officially open permit and gift card sales for the 2022 Snowmobile Season.” said Ryan Eickmeier, OFSC Chief Executive Officer. “With a favourable winter forecast ahead of us, I invite snowmobilers from near and far to purchase their permits, so they are ready as soon as trails become available.”

New this year as part of the “Save Our Trails” initiative, we are asking all snowmobilers to join us in watching a brief but important anti-trespass message and to respect the thousands of generous landowners who allow trails on their property. Please remember to #stayonthetrail so we can all continue to enjoy Ontario’s premier winter activity.