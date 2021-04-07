The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) extends their appreciation to all of their volunteers, whose trail-building expertise and operational dedication are the backbone of Ontario’s local snowmobile clubs. Despite facing constant challenges, their volunteer efforts, cooperation and determination during the past season helped achieved the commitment that the OFSC made to snowmobilers in their 2021 plan.







“I want to commend everyone on Team OFSC for our collective achievements this winter,” commented CEO Landon French, “From volunteers to landowners to stakeholders, and to staff who helped steer us through uncharted territory this year.”

In addition, the OFSC wants to thank each and every permit buyer for their patience and understanding throughout the entire season. By February 25, 2021, the OFSC had 26,000 kilometers of groomed trails open.