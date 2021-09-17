Launched in the U.S. in July 2020, RideReady helps simplify powersports ownership by connecting owners with Polaris and Indian Motorcycle dealerships to manage vehicle service needs and is now available in Canada through participating dealers.

“We are excited to bring the RideReady service platform to Canada and allow more riders the opportunity to connect with dealers in a manner like never before,” said Vic Koelsch, Polaris chief digital officer. “We know that 50 percent of existing RideReady users schedule service appointments outside normal dealership business hours, showing the importance of flexible options. This expansion will help bring that convenience to additional owners and in turn help enhance dealer relationships.”

To experience the benefits, owners can log on to RideReadyService.com and set-up an account and their virtual garage to gain access to maintenance information and service recommendations, ‘how-to’ content specific to the registered vehicles, schedule online service appointments with participating local dealers and manage all of their vehicle maintenance and service needs.