Polaris snowmobile hillclimbers turned Snow King Mountain into their personal playground during the Jackson Hole World Championship Snowmobile Hill Climb as six Polaris racers combined to win 11 of 12 Pro classes, and Keith Curtis won all four King of the Hill titles at the event held March 25-28 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Keith Curtis won the 900 class in all three categories; 900 Stock, 900 Improved, and 900 Modified. Curtis took second in Open Modified, then went on to win the Stock, Improved Stock, and Modified King of the Hill crowns. By doing so, the 33-year-old earned the record-tying six Jackson Hole King of Kings title of his career.

Justin Thomas won the Open Modified class, the premier Mod class, and took third in 1000 Stock.

Cole Thomas won both 600 Stock and 600 Improved, and Colby Crapo earned three podium finishes with a win in 700 Modified and thirds in both 700 Stock and 600 Modified. Sam Peterson won the 700 Improved class and was second in 600 Improved.

Polaris racer Dylan Hart won the Semi-Pro Stock class and took second in Semi-Pro Mod.