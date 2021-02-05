We would certainly suggest the option of electric start, and this comes standard with PERC reverse. Options also included a tall windshield or a mid-height shield with handguards... the mid-height is more of a small shield, so this is a question of form versus function. Finally, you get the all new 7S digital display. This is hands-down the nicest in the industry as it comes with Ride Command, touch screen, GPS, and all the bells and whistles. We love the Bluetooth and USB connectivity in addition to all the wayfinding options. But equally as nice is all the gauge configurations to see multiple read-outs of engine temp, elevation, mph, tach, etc... and it's big and easy to see.

BOX OUT Rider Comments

This sled sets the benchmark for easiest to ride track trail sleds in 2021. Adding the extra 8” track length, it will perform even better than its AXYS predecessor.–Jason Kawczynski, always comparing ‘track lengths’.

MXZx 600r set the bar

for many years, riders have been hard pressed to find a trail machine equal to the MXZx. This year is no different. If you want a sled that you can put just about anyone on, and they will have a good time on the trail, the 600r powered MXZx is absolutely a go-to sled for a majority of our test riders and their families. I ‘accidentally took a wrong turn on one of our test sessions so I could spend a good 30 minutes just riding this sled by myself around a long loop of twisty, turny, sweeping trail... and I've been riding sleds for almost 40 years. If there has ever been a true 600cc motor sled that can hang with 800cc sleds, itis this E-TEC direct-injected 2-stroker. Our little red demo sled had insanely smooth power, and with a 30% improvement in throttle response, that power was always there when you wanted it. A big reason this sled is as silky as it is, on and off the gas, is the drive primary clutch and the QRS secondary. The pDrive may be the best drive clutch in the industry. The liquid cooled twin motor winds out to 8100rpm and is happy as a clam holding that speed for miles on end. This sled is soooo lightweight as well, and at457 lbs. claimed dry weight, it is even lighter than the new Matryx.

Like the Matryx, this sled also came with three separate track options including the Ripsaw and Ice Ripper with 1.25-inch lugs, and the Ice Ripper XT with 1.5-inch lugs. Again, I personally like the 1.5-inch lugs as it makes the machine a little more usable off-trail. Also, with all the accessory options afforded by Ski-Doo’s LinQ system, you can make this sled pretty versatile with hardly any work involved. From extra gas cans to storage, to 2-up seats and more, this accessory platform is still setting the bar for the industry. You can also change ski stance from 42.1 inches to 43.9 inches. This is nice for both trail riders and folks who venture off into the fluff every now and then.

Also new on this machine for 2021 is the rMotion X rear suspension. The rMotion already set the tone once for trail performance, and Ski-Doo is doing it again with an upgraded version. More travel and a new adjustable angle, longer front arm gives the rider the ability to put more pressure on the front skis, or relax it for a more playful ride. You could also get the quick-adjust system on this sled that easily allows you to change the rebound and shock damping, just by turning a cam or knob on each side of the system that is mounted on either side of the running boards, behind your feet. Shock absorption comes from HPG Plus shocks over the skis, and in the center skid shock, while a KYB Pro-36 with easy adjustment is in the rear.

Also new is the Pilot X and TX ski. While the debate among our test riders continues on which system (quick adjust TX/TS skis, or Pilot skis). Either way, the more rigid and more aggressive ski does help with some darting, but the Pilots were always pretty darn good at cornering... now they are better if you can believe that. A large runner plate and more progressive runner angle, along with a tipped up end all work together for better loose snow handling, and more consistent grip and predictability. One of the things we love about this sled, ski and the whole package, is how it can track through stutter bumps in aggressive corners and hold an edge. When you see your inside ski just ticking through the bumps in the corner at a consistent level, you know you've got it right.

Finally, the adjustable riser can move 4-inches forward-back in four different locations. This is a really easily adjustable and superbly finished feature that you don’t get on any other sleds in the industry, from the factory. There are plenty more little things on this sled we can point out that we like from a service focus and fit/finish focus, but that’s a long list!

End of the day

at the end of the day, the Polaris Matryx is the newest sled on the market and has lots of upsides. The MXZx is tried and true, with tons of upgrades and options too. It may come down in price, and the Ski-Doo is a little bit less expensive for comparable options, but you can’t go wrong with either. If I were to pick one for only the trails, I would go with the MXZx, but if I were to pick one for all-around, almost everything riding, (but mostly trails) I would pick the Matryx. Just my own two cents so we don’t sound like people who can’t make decisions!