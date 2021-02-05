No reason, there is no reason!

That was the reaction I got from several of our riders this year when asked if they needed an 850 after they finished riding these two 600cc class snowmobiles this year. The newest entrants into the trail-focused 600cc class are the all new Polaris VR-1 in the new Matryx platform and the Ski-Doo MXZx in the Gen 4 platform. These two punch waaayyyyy above their weight class and honestly, handle the trail better than their 850cc compadres in many instances on the trail.

We put these two sweet and sassy little ponies through the paces this year, side-by-side, and in the words of Loverboy, we were ‘Lovin every minute of it’! For those of you who are not children of the 80’s, you can find it on YouTube. (insert smile emoji here for the younger readers)

Polaris smacks one out of the park!

