The Iron Dog race takes a combination of speed, skill and durability of machine, rider and team for 2600+ miles in some of Alaska’s toughest terrain and weather. This year Team CC, featuring Robby Schachle and Brad George showed the winning combination on their Ski-Doo Renegade X 600R sleds which is their first win. Throughout the week they raced up front with the lead group and on the last stage with only a few miles remaining Team CC took the lead to the excitement of the crowd at the finish line.