Ski-Doo was able to take five out of six Pro podiums at ISOC’S Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Points leader and two-time defending champion Elias Ishoel (BOSS Racing) led the charge with a win and a third-place finish while young guns Francis Pelletier from Warnert Racing (2nd Friday and 3rd Saturday) and Scheuring Speed Sports’ Hunter Patenaude (2nd Saturday) made sure their presence was felt.