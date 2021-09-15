One day only – Grass Roots Of Sledding – SLEDARAMA Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet, presented by DAYCO Canada, and sponsored by OnSnowMagazine (OSM), and Snowmobiler Television (STV) Sunday, November 21 the doors open at 8:30am.

Walk the show spanning over two buildings, and comb through the famous Swap, amazing finds with amazing deals, vintage gold found around every corner. Vintage Snowmobile enthusiasts DON’T MISS OUT!

Be a part of the show and join the famous SWAP at the 24th Annual Sledarama Snowmobile Show, Swap Meet and Show & Shine – Peterborough Memorial Centre & Morrow Building.

“Grass Roots of Sledding” – SLEDARAMA has become known for its famous Snowmobile Swap Meet and Show & Shine. Register today space is limited, call 905-722-6766 or email info@sledarama.ca to request a registration form. Space will fill up quickly and is reserved on a first come first serve basis. Register Today!

, has become Peterborough’s largest consumer trade show, and it’s known for its famous Swap Meet and Show & Shine. Memorial Centre & Morrow Building Peterborough, November 21st, 2021, planning is underway… Don’t miss it!