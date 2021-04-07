Team Arctic Hillclimb racers captured 14 podiums, four class victories and the Semi-Pro King of the Hill title at Snow King mountain in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

A Cinderella-type story set the winning tone for the weekend when the young and talented Riley Kincaid won the Semi-Pro Mod class and later was crowned Semi-Pro King. Emotions ran high with the Kincaid family, friends, and fellow racers, as Riley achieved these milestone victories aboard a mod M 8000 built for his dad and Hillclimb Champion, the late Rob “RMR” Kincaid.

No strangers to winning or competing at the famed Hillclimb at the Pro level, Garth Kaufman followed Kincaid’s lead by capturing the 600 Mod class, while Kyle Tapio put an exclamation point on two Pro Masters classes winning Improved Stock and Mod. Both Kaufman and Tapiowere named World Champions.