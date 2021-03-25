Longville, MN (March 23, 2021) – For more than 50 years, World Champions have been crowned in Eagle River, Wisconsin and due to a change in the ACS National Snocross Series, the final two race weekends will be held at the World Championship Derby Complex in Eagle River, WI. Rounds 13 and 14 were completed this past weekend and racers and race-fans alike were in for a awesome weekend of bar-to-bar Snocross racing action. PRO / PALLIN Team LaVallee’s Pro Rider and series Fan Favorite, Kyle Pallin was ready to get back onto the race track after being cleared from a concussion that he had suffered in Round 11 at Elk River. Pallin started the 2 Day National with great qualifying rounds, earning a 4th and 2nd place allowing him a good gate pick in the Pro Round 13 Final. Off of the line of the Pro Final, Pallin had a great start and found himself in the 5th place position. With much determination, Pallin continued to charge hard in the 10 Minute plus 2 Lap final, and was sitting in a great spot until Pallin had an issue with his contact not allowing him to see at full capacity. Pallin continued to push hard and rode with one eye closed and one eye open and finished out the Friday Night Round 13 Final in the well deserved 8th place spot. On Saturday, for Round 14, Pallin was eager for redemption. Taking a 3rd and 4th place in his respective qualifying rounds, Pallin was sitting in another good spot for the Round 14 Final. Off of the line of the Pro Round 14 Final, Pallin ripped the holeshot but cased a jump on the first lap, putting him in the 5th place position. During the 10 Minute plus two lap final, Pallin continued to keep the pressure on and fought his way back and made a text book pass on the last lap for the 3rd place position, taking a podium finish in Pro Round 14, Saturday night. Congrats Kyle! PRO LITE / PETERSON Team LaVallee’s Pro Lite Rider and current Pro Lite Points Leader, Adam Peterson was eager for Round 13 & 14 in Eagle River. Peterson started out the 2 Day National taking a 3rd and 1st place finish in his respective qualifying rounds. Under the lights Friday night, Peterson came out with a mid-pack start. Peterson continued to ride aggressively and find smooth lines and at the half way mark he worked his way up to the 5th place spot. Peterson continued to ride smart and maintained his position, ending out the Round 13 Pro Lite final in the 5th place spot. On Saturday, for Round 14, Peterson started the day out with a win and then an off in the Round 2 qualifier caused Peterson to place 7th, sending him to the LCQ (last chance qualifier). Taking a win in the LCQ, Peterson lined up first in the back row of the Round 14 Final. Under the lights, Saturday night and coming from the back row, Peterson had his work cut out for him in the 7 minute plus two laps Pro Lite Final. At about the half-way mark, Peterson was sitting in the 7th place spot when he unfortunately went off the track and catapulted himself and his sled into a massive ice filled water puddle. Peterson managed to get back up, and with a lap down, still finished out the race rounded out the weekend in the 14th place spot. Peterson is the current points leader in the Pro Lite Championship battle. Congrats Adam! PRO LITE / BESTER Pro Lite Rider, Ryley Bester started out the Eagle River National with a bang, taking a 1st and 2nd place finish in his respective qualifying rounds. Under the lights, Friday night, Bester ripped the holeshot and came out of the gate swinging. Bester continued to ride smart and aggressive, and was swapping positions between a very-close 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Bester continued to charge and finished Round 13 on the box in the awesome 3rd place spot! On Saturday, for Round 14, Bester was ready to put the pressure on again. Bester started Day 2 of racing with great qualifying rounds, taking a 4th and a win, which allowed him a nice gate pick for the Pro Lite Round 14 Final. Off of the line, Bester (again) ripped the holeshot on his Polaris, Red Bull, Walker Evans Racing snowmobile and continued to ride extremely smooth and clean throughout the 7 minute plus two lap final and earned his first Pro Lite win of the 2021 Season. Congratulations Ryley! PRO AM PLUS 30 / LIEDERS Pro AM Plus 30 rider, Andy Lieders had another unstoppable race weekend. Lieders took another win in the Pro AM Plus 30 class on Friday and on Saturday, Lieders had another perfect day of racing. Lieders took 1st place in his qualifying rounds and he left the Eagle River Championship Derby Track with another first place, making this his seventh win of the 2021 season! Lieders is the current points leader in the Pro AM Plus 30 Championship battle. Congrats Andy!