BRP announced that there was a fire in their storage yard located in Juarez 2, Mexico facility. All employees that were on site were safely evacuated with no reported injuries.

“I am pleased that all our employees are safe and followed our health and safety protocols.We appreciate the quick assistance from the firefighters, local businesses, and authorities.We do not anticipate any material impact to our business”, stated José Boisjoli, President &Chief Executive Officer, BRP.

BRP is working with authorities and internal and external experts to determine the cause of the fire. Some SSV units were destroyed in the fire representing roughly six days of production.