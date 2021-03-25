





If you are planning to purchase a new Yamaha Snowmobile for 2022 do it before midnight on March 31, 2021. By placing you order with a $500 deposit before the end of the month of March you could win your purchase! Last year’s winner was Dominic B. from Chicoutami, QC. Dominic picked up his 2021 Sidewinder SRX at no charge. By placing your order with deposit by the deadline you will not only be entered into the draw to win your purchase, but you will also receive a 3-year warranty (on select models), up to $400 instant rebate (on select models), a free FXR transporter gear bag and great offers from Yamaha Financial Services.





