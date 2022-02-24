CKX has Designed the Contact helmet to bring back the essential nature of a helmet in all its simplicity, the CKX Contact snowmobile trail helmet was developed to be as simple as possible, while offering all the key features of a snowmobile helmet. With its electric double lens offering a panoramic vision, its oversized opening that frees the face and the mouth, as well as its power indicator that is visible at all times, the Contact will surprise you with its many features along with the 5 year warranty.
A. ELECTRIC DOUBLE LENS
Ride without fear of the frost. Exceptional visibility and field of view.
B. POWER INDICATOR* VISIBLE AT ALL TIMES
Quickly ensure proper operation without removing the helmet.
C. BUILT-IN CONNECTION STRAIN RELIEF*
Decreases cable tension and protects the electrical connection.
D. CKX’S SIGNATURE COMFORT
Fits comfortably your head. Proven comfort, comparable to Mission or Titan helmets.
E. INTEGRATED SUN VISOR
Enhanced contrasts and reduced glare, thanks to its amber tint.
F. OVERSIZED OPENING
Free your face completely. A full-face helmet with the advantages of a modular one.
G. NO FACE CONTACT BREATH GUARD INSTALLED ON THE VISOR
Enjoy anti-fog control without the inconvenience of contact with your face.
H. ONE OF THE LIGHTESTS OF ITS CLASS
Its weight of 1510g ± 50g helps to reduce fatigue during long rides.
Learn more about our all-new helmet in this video released by CKX. The Contact helmet will be Available for purchase in Fall of 2022
facebook comments: