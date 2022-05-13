Do you have a passion for Powersports? Are you amazing on the phone and reliable? We are seeking a Lead Sales Associate to join our amazing and fast-paced sales team in the Trade Show Industry.

OVERVIEW Work Experience: 5 or more years of experience in a Sales Account Management role.

Career Level: Experienced in Sales and Powersports.

Job Type: 3 Month with Review for Permanent Full-time.

Location: This position is based out of our head office in Willow Beach, ON – By Beautiful Lake Simcoe.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Sales Account/Project Manager for Marketer Shows Inc., will work as part of the Account Management team and be primarily responsible for managing & nurturing client accounts for their upcoming trade shows. Reporting to CEO, the ideal candidate understands the fundamentals of Sales and Powersports and has proven success managing multiple clients and able to attend to tradeshow requirements.

Additional key responsibilities would include responding to sales reservations and enquiries, and meeting with prospects on potential projects. Continued new business sales and lead generation.

The ideal candidate will have proven sales experience and a history of successfully meeting tight deadlines, and organizing a productive workflow, which includes collaborating with different departments, providing direction to internal teams and being an active, engaged and positive team member throughout the sales and production process leading to and at the shows.

THE RIGHT CANDIDATE: As a member of our team, you are accountable for client relationships. You will need strong attention to detail, excellent customer service skills, as well as good knowledge and experience of the Powersports; ie Motorcycle, Off-Road, Snowmobile and Watercraft industry.

The right candidate will enjoy working as part of a small and energetic team. You like to be proactive in completing work. You enjoy working in a relaxed office environment but can interact with clients, partners or suppliers in a very professional manner. A successful candidate will be outgoing, hard-working and welcome the responsibility and take ownership in one’s work ethic, as part of a valued member of our team. Must have driver’s license and able to travel to U SA.

POSITION REQUIREMENTS & KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage a productive sales process; includes developing and nurturing client relationships, addressing new enquiries, creating and sending proposals, and following up with clients via phone and email

Perform all aspects of customer service and sales support

Manage client reservations from inception to completion ensuring deadlines and objectives are met

Communicate and correspond with members of the team regularly

Work closely with all coworkers and floor planning and production members, following up and providing updates to the team weekly, identify the critical path for the successful execution leading to a show

Possess the ability to work independently, as a team lead, or as a team player with a sense of humor

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously while keeping an organized schedule

Keep up to date on new opportunities, suppliers, industry trends/news/products

Able to travel to client’s offices or to meet with clients

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS (*University or College degree is a plus, not a must)

5 + years of experience in sales, or powersports industry – specifically in Motorcycle, Off-Road, Snowmobile and/or Watercrafts/Boats

Must be customer service oriented

Excellent organizational, problem-solving & analytical skills

Ability to work and thrive in a collaborative, multi-tasked environment

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

A professional phone manner along with strong presentation skills are required

Proficiency in Microsoft Office programs

COMPANY DESCRIPTION* Founded over 30 years ago, Marketer Shows Inc. is a privately owned family business. Running 4 Tradeshows located in Ontario per year with current plans to expand, we have built strong working relationships with our customers and have worked with many for over 20 years. Although we are a small team, we are all dedicated to quality work and an exceptional customer experience. We value teamwork, a strong work ethic and hold ourselves to the highest standard to ensure our clients are properly communicated with.

If you’re results oriented, motivated, and have an overall interest in the Powersports Industry; Snowmobiling, Off-Road, Motorcycle, Watercraft/Boating – Come in and meet with us.

Immediate Start.

If you’re interested in this posting, please send me a message, or email resume to tendra@osmmag.com Not for you, but you know someone who may be interested, Please feel free to share.