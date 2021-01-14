STORYBOOK SNOCROSS SEASON OPENER SNOCROSS ROUNDS 1 & 2 🏁

Longville, MN (January 12, 2021) – With the Pandemic cutting the 2019/2020 Snocross Season short, Team LaVallee was more than ready to get back onto the race track for the 2020/2021 Season. ERX Motor Park in Elk River, MN was the home to the first race of the season and although the event was not open to spectators, Rounds 1 and 2 went off without a hitch. PRO / PALLIN Team LaVallee’s Pro Rider, Kyle Pallin, was eager and ready to get back to racing. Pallin started out the two-day National weekend, earning his spot into the Round 1 Pro Final, via the LCQ (last chance qualifier). New for the 2021 Pro class, the finals were to be tracked not by how many laps, but in the motocross format, 10 minutes of run time, plus two laps. Coming from the back row for Friday nights Pro Final, Pallin rode smart and attentive finishing out in the 9th place position. For Day 2, Round 2 of Racing, Pallin took a 5th and 4th place finish in his qualifying rounds and was looking for redemption in the Pro Round 2 Final Saturday Night. As the night set in, the visibility grew to be a bigger challenge. With a mix of snow dust, sleet, and fog visibility made it tough on the riders and keeping their goggles clean and clear. With 1st pick on where to line up, Pallin went far inside for the Pro Round 2 Final and came out within the top 5. During the 10 minute + 2 Lap final, Pallin charged hard, protected his lines, and finished out the Elk River, MN Season Opener in the exciting 4th place spot! PRO LITE / PETERSON Pro Lite Rider, Adam Peterson was back racing after having an unfortunate knee injury causing him to miss the majority of the 2019/2020 Snocross Season. With ramped up off-season training, Peterson was more than looking forward to getting back to racing. For Friday, Round 1 of Pro Lite racing, Peterson took 5th and 2nd his is qualifying rounds, securing a front row spot in the 9 Lap Pro Lite Final. Off of the line for the Pro Lite Round 1 Final, Peterson came out of the first corner in the 1st place spot. After riding with much determination, Peterson won the Pro Lite Final and celebrated with a “Heel Clicker” over the finish line, Friday night. For Saturday, Day 2 / Round 2 of Racing, Peterson was looking to continue that momentum from the night before. With taking a 3rd and a win in his qualifying rounds, Peterson was sitting in a great spot for the Pro Lite Round 2 Final. With the tricky visibility Saturday night, a good start was key. Coming off the the line, Peterson came out of the first corner smooth towards the front of the pack. With riding smart and consistent over the 9 lap final, Peterson was back on the Podium again with an awesome 2nd place finish. Congrats Adam on a Storybook Snocross Opener weekend! PRO LITE / BESTER Pro Lite Rider, Ryley Bester started out the Season Opener with securing his spot in the Pro Lite Round 1 Final, via LCQ (last chance qualifier). Coming from the back row, Bester had his work cut out for him in the 9 lap Pro Lite Final but with riding smart and finding fast lines, Bester worked his way up to the notable 8th place Friday Night. On Saturday, Bester had great qualifying rounds with 3rd and 2nd place finishes. With a front row spot in the Round 2 Pro Lite Final, Bester was rounding the 1st corner of the 9 lap final and had a hard off but was able to get back onto his sled and finish out the weekend in the 15th place spot. PRO AM PLUS 30 / LIEDERS Pro AM Plus 30 rider, Andy Lieders bumped up to the Pro class for Friday racing at ERX. With earning a 6th place in the LCQ, Lieders secured his spot in the Pro Round 1 final in the back row. Off of the start of the 10 minute plus 2 laps final, Lieders rode hard and finished in the 12th place position. On Saturday, in Pro AM Plus 30, Lieders had an outstanding day of racing with winning both of his qualifier rounds and taking the 1st Place win on Saturday night, in Pro AM Plus 30 class. Congrats Andy! “What a great way to start off the Snocross Season! 1st and 2nd in Pro Lite, 1st in Pro Plus 30, and a strong 4th by Kyle Pallin in the Pro Class. Hats off to everyone on Team LaVallee and all of our partners who make this possible!” – Levi LaVallee