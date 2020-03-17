Ultimax XS Belts

Get superior performance out of your machine with Ultimax XS Belts by Timken. These belts are designed for modern high performance snowmobilers that are designed to provide better consistency and great resistance to cracking because of their high temperature rubber compound. Ultimax belts has a formulated rubber compound found in no other snowmobile belt, which is why they stand out from the rest. If they can handle the brutality from top racers, than it can handle what you put it through out on the trails. Further details on Ultimax XS Belts by Timken at www.ultimaxbelts.com

KLIM F5 Helmet

Here at On Snow Magazine we tend to ride from sunup to sunset, and the number one thing that we all look for is comfort, comfort, and comfort. Klim’s F5 Helmet ECE is noted as an all-day helmet providing you with the best design, comfort, and support that you need on the trails or in the mountains. Klim designed and built the F5 ECE helmet from the ground up with years of rider feedback, testing data, and cutting edge technology. This is a low weight, high ventilation carbon fiber shell helmet that is designed to satisfy all of your needs! Head over to www.klim.com for more details!

Fly Incline Jacket

The Incline Jacket is FLY Racing’s most advanced gear to date. Meticulously designed to fight back against the harsh and chaotic conditions riders face on cold days. The Incline Jacket features a Sympatex Shell that is 20,000mm waterproof and 20,000mm breathable rated. Additional features include an adjustable powder skirt with silicone grip, 2Cool Mesh vents, detachable hood, and 2-year warranty. Great for the mountains and when paired with Fly Racing’s all-new mid layer, or on it’s own on the trails. Go to www.flyracing.com for more details.

Fly Mid-Layer

Even riders who embrace the cold need an extra layer every once and a while. FLY Racing is proud to release an all-new Mid-Layer line. The moisture wicking, antistatic, single brushed material is versatile and comfortable no matter how hard your riding. The Mid-Layer also can be worn as a casual piece when walking through town after a long day on the trails. Go to www.flyracing.com for more details.

Dayco XTX HPX HP Belts

Make sure you have one of Dayco’s performance belts the XTX, HPX, or the HP wrapped around your clutch. Dayco belts are specifically engineered to give your machine top performance at any RPM. With high temperature polymer and engineered reinforcements, there is nothing these belts can’t go through. We can’t stress the importance of a spare belt enough! So pack it before you BRAAP it! Find the right belt for your snowmobiles make and model at www.daycoproducts.com/snowmobile

Ridge Jacket

The HMK Ridge Jacket is suited for athletes and the everyday rider, no matter the conditions or riding style. The Ridge Jacket with the XR-Platinum Weather-proof Technology is a windproof, waterproof and breathable jacket that includes a fully articulated, advanced technical interior construction to keep you warm on the coldest of days. Other features include fully taped seams, interior goggle pocket, and forward facing ventilation. This is one jacket that has the style and all the features to go with it! More details on the HMK Ridge Jacket at www.hmkusa.com

Scott’s DS Women’s Nonsuit

Ladies are you looking for a new suite for the upcoming winter? Looking for one with style but with all the latest protection features… Check out Scott’s DS Women’s Monosuit. This one-piece suite provides the rider with ultimate protection from wind and water while still being breathable, soft to touch, and comfortable. You also have the added protection for you cell phone with Scott’s insulated mobile device pocket with napoleon pocket that keeps your phone dry and warm. Keep stylish and comfortable while hitting the trails or side hilling the mountains with Scott’s DS Monosuit. Further details and colour designs at www.scott-sports.com

Ski-Doo Gen 4 850 E-Tec Trail

Looking to add a little BRAAP to your Ski-Doo Gen 4 85- E-TEC, may we suggest checking out MBRP’s trail exhaust? Made for the 2017-2020 Ski-Doo GEN 4 Chassis with enhanced sound in the lower to mid range and increase in sound at the higher RPMS, while still meeting 88DB at 4000RPM. The advantages you will get with MBRP’s Trail Exhaust is 2HP Gain, 7 pound weight savings, 304 stainless, 2 year warranty, and does not need any clutching or tuning modifications. Check out www.mbrppowersports.com for more details.

Elka Stage 5 High Performance Shock Absorbers

With the winter weather knocking at our door, and the snowmobiles sitting on the shop floor, why wouldn’t we make a few upgrades to really kick it up a notch?Add a pair of Stage 5 Elka Suspension shocks, and toss out the old and bring in the new high performance snowmobile shock absorbers that have high hydraulic flow, lightweight components, and low friction internal moving parts. With Stage 5 Elka Shocks you will increase and maintain speed over rough terrain, heavy bumps, and they’ll prevent your sled from bottoming out. The boys over at Accelerated Technologies can get your sled set up for this year’s excursion. For shock setup and purchasing head over to www.acceleratedtechnologies.ca or purchase at www.elkasuspension.com

Plow & Summit Backpack

Take all the necessities with you on your next ride with CKX’s Plow & Summit Backpack. Designed with comfort in mind, CKX added a padded shoulder and back for increased comfort, plus a waist and sternum adjustable strap to keep the backpack tight and secure. Included with the Summit Backpack are a forged aluminium shaft/blade, telescopic shaft, and a crosscut saw that is inside the shaft. Head over too www.ckxgear.com for purchasing details.

Snowmobile Muff with Window

Keeping warm while out on the trails is on the top of every rider’s list, so why not add a pair of Kimpex’s Snowmobile Muff with Window to your machine this winter! With the Snowmobile Muff + Window you will notice a drastic increase in warmth around your hands. Yes this really works! With its neoprene lining that adjusts around your coat and its 600-denier nylon/polyester, polyurethane coating, and waterproof coating, oh you’ll keep warm. The addition of the high quality integrated plastic window, you’ll have the ability to see all of your handle controls clearly. Don’t be that guy this winter complaining about the cold and plan ahead to purchase the Snowmobile Muff with Window at www.kimpex.com.

FXR M Elevation Lite Dri-Link 2 PC Monosuit

Introducing the industry’s first jacket and pants that are linked at the waist with a 360-degree zipper, giving you the rider, added protection from the cold. The Elevation Dry Link 2 PC Mono from FXR is similar to a monosuit but gives a more mobile fit like a two-piece suite. Advanced climate management technology gives the rider a durable poly shell, seam-sealed lining, and a dry vent system that is snow proof and moisture resistant at the chest, side body, and legs. Featuring waterproof zippers, hood, and adjustable wind skirt, bottom hem, and cuffs. Purchase FXR’s Elevation Dry Link 2 PC Mono at www.fxrracing.com

Pilot Transition Goggle

Make riding more enjoyable this winter with FXR’s Pilot Transition Goggle. This premium optical goggle with auto-darkening technology automatically adapts itself to different lighting conditions while out on the trails or up in the mountains. The Pilot Transition Goggle has an oversized, impact resistant, pre-curved polycarbonate lens that has a premium anti-scratch and UV lens coating. Take on any conditions with FXR’s Pilot Transition Goggle and enjoy the full ride. Head over too www.fxrracing.com

Global Star Spot X

Whether your ride in the mountains or out on the trails, safety never takes a holiday! Out in the backcountry, finding a cell signal can be a chore, so why not take that extra safety measure with Global Stars SPOT X. The SPOT X provides 2-way satellite messaging so you can stay connected to remote and lone workers, even outside of cellular range. Connect SPOT X to your smartphone via Bluetooth wireless technology through the SPOT X app to access your contacts and communicate easily. This includes direct communication with emergency services to pinpoint your exact location. SPOT X is flexible too; each unit has its own mobile phone number so units can be reached via cell or other SMS devices at any time. Go to www.globalstar.com today!

Ford Hard Roll-Up Tonne au Bed Cover

Ford’s latest tonneau cover provides the security of a hard folding tonneau with the convenience of a roll-up tonneau. There’s no heavy lifting required; and with the easy one-handed rolling design, opening and closing is a snap. This bed cover provides 100% access to the bed when rolled up, compact design for maximum visibility through the rear window, and the locking rail design secures the cover over the full length of the bed when it’s closed. Designed with an easy, clamp on, no drilling installation, you can’t go wrong. Go to www.ford.ca or to your local ford dealer for further details!