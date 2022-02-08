As we enter the week of the 2022 Cor PowerSports Goodridge / Grygla I-500 there is some important and time sensitive information for our racers: Driver registration closes at 6pm Wednesday February 9 th , ALL registrations need to be filed before this deadline as no entries will be accepted late

We have partnered with YB Tracking for this event, this is a GPS tracker that ALL racers will be required to carry for the event. This is no cost to the racers as we are testing this system for 2023 season terrain events, ALL racers will be required to sign a rental form as you will be responsible for replacement cost if you lose the tracker.

Fuel pass is required for all racers unless you are running a pre-mix sled, during pre-tech inform the tech staff you will be a pre-mix fuel sled and we will put a sticker on your sled to identify you easier at the fuel stops

ALL sleds must be pre-teched on Friday from Noon – 5:00 pm, after pre-tech your sled will be moved to impound. Once sled is in impound you can not touch it again until Saturday morning, no repairs can be made Saturday morning when sleds move from impound to staging

Race Saturday starts at 9:00 am, once you finish you will pull your sled back into staging area. You can look over the sled but can not flip it, open the hood, or any other type of work until you enter the repair session. Jr 10-13 classes and Vintage sleds will be post teched and released. Jr 14-17 and Expert 600 Limited class sleds will also be post teched and released, Jr 14-17 & Expert 600 Limited classes will not be impounded Saturday night but will be post teched each day.

After the repair session all sleds will return to impound area Saturday evening

Classic class runs Sunday only, driver check in and pre-tech information is listed on the attached image. You must check in Saturday afternoon and then attend Saturday evening drivers meeting.

YB Trackers will be explained at both Friday and Saturday evening drivers meeting, we will post a link on social media for how fans and crews can track their riders online



Again we want to emphasize that racer registration closes at 6pm this Wednesday, NO late entry will be accepted as we need to have the competitor list finalized by Wednesday evening so YB Tracking can build our race profile and get everyone entered into the online tracking.

SO with that do not delay registering and get it done today!!



Registration is on the website at The Goodridge / Grygla snowmobile clubs have been busy all weekend laying out the course and prepping for the race, Cor PowerSports crew will arrive this week and ride both courses this week for final checks.Again we want to emphasize that racer registration closes at 6pm this Wednesday, NO late entry will be accepted as we need to have the competitor list finalized by Wednesday evening so YB Tracking can build our race profile and get everyone entered into the online tracking.SO with that do not delay registering and get it done today!!Registration is on the website at https://corpowersports.com/raceforms/