Rounds 5,6 & 7 of the Canadian Snowcross Racing Association season were held at Sauble Speedway in Sauble Beach, ON February 19th-21st. The Royal Distributing Cup presented by MBRP Powersports and True North Motorsports was a three day battle for the top of the box and included the Dominator style racing for 14 lucky racers in our Pro, Pro-Lite, Pro/Am Women, Sport and Snow Bike classes.

Saturday began as a fight against mother nature that saw racers plagued by blizzards, high winds, poor visibility and a frozen race track caused by the severe weather and rain. Due to the dangerous conditions the decision was made to scratch the Pro races for the day. Track crews doubled down and went to work turning things around for the kids classes and Sunday Pro racing.

On Sunday the kids got a second day full of racing action and the track was ready for Pro, Pro-Lite and Sport races. With a Dominator style setup and only 14 racers in each class the competition and the show was fierce! In the Pro class it was #139 Cameron Wachtler (Arctic Cat and RJ Motorsports) from Torrance, ON who dominated the Dominator taking home the win and $5,000! Runner up was #779 Tyler Billings (Ski-Doo and Bailey Motorsports) from Barrie on. In the Pro/Am Women’s class it was #501 Dakota Karkoulas (Ski-Doo and Bailey Motorsports) from Oakwood, ON on the top of the box and winning $500.

Sundays UTV Racing saw competition thicken in the UTV 0-1000Ccc Production class with #777 Max Rock (Polaris and L1FE Outdoors OffRoad) from Thamesford, ON grabbing 1st place followed by #531 James Mclean (Polaris and BSC Fab & Custom) from Ajax, ON in 2nd. #77 Team CSRA (Polaris and Royal Distributing) took 3rd place. In the UTV 1000cc Turbo class it was #72 Ken Avann (Polaris and MBRP Exhaust) from Sutton, ON taking the win over #777 Maxx Rock (Polaris and L1FE Outdoors OffRoad) from Thamesford, ON. #876 Tom Bennett (Can-Am and MBRP Exhaust) from Sunderland, ON took home a 3rd place finish.

With an exciting 3rd day of racing on this Family Day long weekend the kids could not be happier to have a bonus day of fun! In the UTV 0-1000Ccc Production class #33u Gren Callen (Kawasaki and True North Motorsports) from Phelpston, ON ran undefeated for the day taking home 1st place. #16 Marc Blier (Yamaha and North 49 Powersports) from Kapuskasing, ON took 2nd followed by #531 James Mclean(Polaris and BSC Fab & Custom) from Ajax, ON in 3rd. In the UTV 1000cc Turbo class it was #876 Tom Bennett (Can-Am and MBRP Exhaust) from Sunderland, ON on top of the box followed closely by #33u Gren Callen (Kawasaki and True North Motorsports) from Phelpston, ON in 2nd. #16 Marc Blier (Yamaha and North 49 Powersports) from Kapuskasing, ON finished in 3rd place.

Rounds 8 and 9 of the 2022 season will see racers return to Sudbury Downs March 5th & 6thfor Round #2 of the Triple Crown and Sudbury Pro Snowcross presented by MBRP Exhaust and Royal Distributing in Sudbury, ON. See you at the track!

For full results in all classes visit www.snowcross.com

Stay up to date with CSRA news on Facebook & Instagram

Facebook.com/snowcross @CSRAsnowcross

CSRA thanks our series sponsors:

Sunoco Race Fuels, Dayco Racing Belts, MBRP Performance Exhaust, OSM On Snow Magazine, FXR Racing, Royal Distributing, Motul, Stud Boy Traction Products, Edge Performance, St-Onge Recreation, Jet Blue Ice Melter, Giesler Marine, OTSFF Sports Marketing, C&A Pro Skis, Vision Wheel, Black River Racing, Team Vincent Motorsports, Caliber, Woody’s, Timmins, Sauble Speedway, ACS Power Sports Products, Team Gelinas, Sault Ste. Marie, Action Trailers, HB Cycle, PowerMadd, Galaxy Floor Sanding Machines, Factory Recreation, Mikey’s General Sales, Fast Eddie Speedwear, J&B Cycle, Bailey Motorsports, Lee Plumbing, Polito Ford Lincoln, Rigid, Tekrider TekVest, ATV World Magazine, Desjardines Racing, Bayside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram,

True North Motorsports, Tom Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC, BRP Ski-Doo, Can-Am, Polaris RZR, Timbersled, Polaris Industries Canada, Arctic Cat Inc. Yamaha Motor Canada.

Our 120 Kids are always ready to race no matter the weather!

#139 Cameron Wachtler (Arctic Cat and RJ Motorsports) from Torrance, ON took home $5,000 and the top spot in Saturdays Pro Dominator style race.