The time we spend in the great outdoors is part of who we are. The vehicles, the equipment, the accessories, it all brings us and nature together… Except for hitches.

Misplaced hitches, lost straps, and lost pins ends Today. This well thought out system keeps all your staps/ hitches organized and safe on the wall when not in use.

This system comes with heavy hardware to mount to your wall studs. Save yourself from climbing in the bed of your truck and keep your shelves clean from holding staps and receivers