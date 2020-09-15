Arctic Cat’s famed pro ambassadors are back, continuing the legacy of one of the original Black Cats, Rob Kincaid!

Kincaid’s closest friend and original Black Cat David McClure, and Kincaid’s son Riley, will continue to share Kincaid’s passion for the backcountry. The team also welcomes newcomers Kyle Saxton from Montana and Washington’s Maverick Walker. Both Saxton’s and Walker’s skilled backcountry riding on Arctic Cat sleds and passion for the sport make them perfect additions to the team.

The new Black Cats will carry on the legendary hardcore status of elite backcountry riders while focusing on safety and preparedness as they carve powder, roar up mountainsides, and catch big air. Catch them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and select snowmobile events.