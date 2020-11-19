BRP GO is designed to enhance how riders interact with the snowmobile community as they ride, within selected US and Canadian locations. Designed for both Apple and Google devices, the new app offers many perks for Ski-Doo and other snowmobile riders including navigation for snowmobile trails, turn-by turn navigation, save your rides, plan itinerates, POI, and locate other riders so you always know where your friends and family are. Riders can access the app directly from the gauge or on their phone. The app also offers both online and offline information to ensure navigation when cell signals may be scarce.

Visit www.brp.com to get the app.