Ski-Doo is working with various avalanche safety organizations throughout North America to assist in furthering avalanche awareness, forecasting and education. By loaning Ski-Doo snowmobiles to these organizations, they are better able to access and assess terrain and snowpack, provide more accurate information to all users of the backcountry, and cover more ground quickly in avalanche rescue scenarios.

Ski-Doo is also offering free avalanche education to riders of all brands in order to help them learn to make safe, sound decisions in backcountry terrain. Usually courses are taught in person, however with the current state of the universe, Mike Duffy of Avalanche 1 in cooperation with Backcountry Access will have an online video series. The series will be broken down into different modules, allowing riders to consume information at their pace. Each online video module can be found at http://www.ski-doo.com/avalanche.html.