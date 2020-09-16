Good afternoon!!

Today we are releasing the race order for Pine Lake and you will notice a few changes to the typical race order especial for Semi Pro Factory. As we worked through things this summer with the advisory board one topic was the transition from Semi Pro to Pro classes, through those discussions we have moved forward with Semi Pro Factory now running heads up at the lake races for Sunday.

Saturday Semi Pro Factory race will run as a timed event as normal then that finishing order will set the starting grid for the Sunday heads up race. Overall time between the Saturday and Sunday races will determine the overall winner.

Another change for the upcoming season will be Vintage and Classic classes, we have split those up so riders have the opportunity to compete twice. Also, at events like the I500 where these classes typically raced only one day, we will split them there as well, Vintage will race on one day and Classic on the other day.

On the website today we opened up links for registration to Pine Lake and the I-500, currently registration is open for electronic payment via credit card / PayPal due to COVID restrictions, this may change but at this time and foreseeable future this will be the process. On these registrations you will see multi class discounts based off what was done in the past, these are the multi class options and when setting the race order, we had these combinations in mind.

Rider number list has been updated today, if you are a returning member your number will be reserved until Oct 1. Also, on October 1 the membership fee will increase to $225 so signing up now will save you some funds in the race budget. On October 1st we will do our last summer member giveaway which is a new pair of C&A Pro XCS skis worth over $400!

The racer handbook has been updated as well with a couple rule changes, one big one is year end awards. You have to be a series member but we have taken out the minimum number of events you need to race. You will be allowed one throw out race but that cannot be the I-500.

Head over to www.corpowersports.com to check out all the updates!!