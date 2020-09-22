Last Friday we announced the race format for Pine Lake, Detroit Lakes, & Naytahwaush, since then we have had a few conversations inhouse and with our advisory board on Semi Pro heads up. Instead of just doing one Semi Pro class we have decided let’s do both Semi Pro classes heads up at the lake races!

Attached is the new race order we will run at Pine Lake on Dec 12/13.

Couple other changes:

There will be a select number of classes on the registration that is combined with another class for a Multi Class entry discount. These are the classes most people will enter both in and the only classes that we will be offering this season for a multi class entry discount

Racers running multiple divisions (i.e. Sport / Semi Pro & Semi Pro / Pro), this policy will no longer be allowed for the 20/21 season EXCEPT for at the last race of the year. If you are a Sport or Semi Pro rider and want to test out the next division up at the last race you can try it out but not at multiple events throughout the season.

Age classes & classes you can enter:

Jr 10-13- Due to ISR / USAC insurance you can only run in your age division, age is determined the time of the event. This is from ISR directly and is tied directly to our ISR affiliation and event insurance and there is no way around this Pro Women you can also run Sport Stock, it is listed as a multi class discount option Jr 14-17 with approval you can run other classes like Expert 600, Sport, etc. but if you want to run Semi Pro or Pro you do need to contact Cor PowerSports for approval Sport Women you can not run Pro Women as a second class, this will be an option for last race of season for you as well All Masters classes are trophy classes with no payout, if you want to run for a purse then there is Pro Factory Vet 40+ Trail class, snocross limited build 600cc snocross sleds are not allowed in this class. This has been our rule for the past 9 seasons and will continue.



Lastly about ten days ago we received an email from 7 Clans Casino that due to effects on their daily business from COVID and the Canadian border closure this summer they will need to take a step back from hosting events this season. With that we started discussions right away with our back up venues and today we received final commitment on the second race site. Manvel, ND will be Jan 30, 2021 and ERX Motor Park in Elk River, MN will fill the Feb 27 date. With these also being part of two double header weekends we have made the decision to have them be one day (Saturday) events.

We are extremely thankful for the Turtle River Rough Riders in Manvel, ND and the staff at ERX for stepping in to fill these open slots.

Remember early season membership discount ends in just 2 weeks!!

Head over to www.corpowersports.com today to get signed up!!