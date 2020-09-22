Rider numbers and Racer handbook updated today, just 10 days left to get your 20/21 season membership for the discounted early bird pricing of $150. Last week we received a few questions about Pro Open for Soo sleds and Semi Pro riders. It was passed a few years ago that at lake races Soo sleds can compete in the Pro Open class running under their Soo sled rules, this was already in our handbook under Pro Open but we highlighted it to draw more attention to that. Also there are a few Semi Pro riders with Soo sleds, with the announcement of Semi Pro riders not being able to run Pro and Semi Pro classes but these individuals in a tough situation as Soo sleds are not legal in Semi Pro Improved Stock class. We talked with the advisory board and the race directors at Polaris, Ski Doo, and Arctic Cat and all agree to allow Semi Pro riders to compete in Pro Open but ONLY at lake races. Definition of Improved Stock was also a hot topic; Improved Stock follows all stock class rules with the allowance of bolt on performance parts like exhaust, clutching is allowed in Stock class.

We hope this helps alleviate some confusion and continue to work on improving the series for 20/21 season which starts in just 80 days!! Head over to www.corpowersports.com to get signed up today for your membership, rider number list is updated at least once a week. Returning member numbers are reserved until Oct 1 then are available to everyone after that date. Handbook will be updated whenever there is new information, changes, etc and you can look at that page (Forms & Rules) and after the link will have the date it was uploaded.