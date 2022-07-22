You’ve waited for it and now you can name it! As of now, enthusiasts can submit names for Arctic Cat’s revolutionary new snowmobile platform, which will launch at Hay Days and be available for pre-order beginning in 2023. The platform is designed to give everyone the ride of their life, with more centralized weight distribution, a lightweight yet strong design and improved ergonomics. The platform will span the 2-stroke mountain, crossover and trail sled families. Find more information on Arctic Cat’s website.