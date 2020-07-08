Ultimax XS Belts

Get superior performance out of your machine with Ultimax XS Belts by Timken. These belts are designed for modern high-performance snowmobilers that are designed to provide better consistency and great resistance to cracking because of their high temperature rubber compound. Ultimax belts has a formulated rubber compound found in no other snowmobile belt, which is why they stand out from the rest. If they can handle the brutality from top racers, than it can handle what you put it through out on the trails. Check out www.ultimaxbelts.com

Elka Stage 5 High Performance Shock Absorbers

With the winter weather knocking at our door, and the snowmobiles sitting on the shop floor, why wouldn’t we make a few upgrades to really kick it up a notch? Add a pair of Stage 5 Elka Suspension shocks, and toss out the old and bring in the new high-performance snowmobile shock absorbers that have high hydraulic flow, lightweight components, and low friction internal moving parts. With Stage 5 Elka Shocks you will increase and maintain speed over rough terrain, heavy bumps, and they’ll prevent your sled from bottoming out. The boys over at Accelerated Technologies can get your sled set up for this year’s excursion. For shock setup and purchasing head over to www.acceleratedtechnologies.ca or purchase at www.elkasuspension.com

Global Star Spot X

Whether your ride in the mountains or out on the trails, safety never takes a holiday! Out in the backcountry, finding a cell signal can become a chore, so why not take that extra safety measure with Global Stars SPOT X. The SPOT X provides 2-way satellite messaging so you can stay connected to remote and lone workers, even outside of cellular range. Connect SPOT X to your smartphone via Bluetooth wireless technology through the SPOT X app to access your contacts and communicate easily. This includes direct communication with emergency services to pinpoint your exact location. SPOT X is flexible too, and each unit has its own mobile phone number so units can be reached via cell or other SMS devices at any time. Go to www.globalstar.com today!

Dayco XTX HPX HP Belts

Make sure you have one of Dayco’s performance belts the XTX, HPX, or the HP wrapped around your clutch. Dayco belts are specifically engineered to give your machine top performance at any RPM. With high temperature polymer and engineered reinforcements, there is nothing these belts can’t go through. We can’t stress the importance of a spare belt enough! So pack it before you BRAAP it! Find the right belt for your snowmobiles make and model at www.daycoproducts.com/snowmobile

All Weather Thermoplastic Rubber Floor Mats, Front Pair

Powersports enthusiasts are constantly either covered in mud or snow through out the year and the interior of your truck ends up taking the brunt of it all. Make clean up easier when getting in and out of your Ford with a set of All-Weather Thermoplastic Rubber Floor Mats, Front Pair. The deep grooves and raised ridges in these heavy duty mats catch and hold snow, slush, mud, while also protecting the vehicles carpet. Head over to www.accessories.ford.ca and purchase a set of Ford’s All Weather Thermoplastic Rubber Floor Mats.

M Ranger Instinct Lite Monosuit

Order one of FXR’s M Ranger Instinct Lite Monosuit before they are all gone. The shell is made with durable sublimated Omni-Stretch polyester that is seam and sealed in critical areas with HD #8 waterproof zippers through out. The M Ranger Instinct Lite is insulated with ACMT 20,000MM/8,000G and has FXR’s dry vent system with snow proof and moisture resistant chest, bicep, side body & leg vent system. FXR took it a step further by adding padded knees, thermal seat, adjustable hem, and Hydra & FXR’s Dry Vent system that is a snow proof and moisture resistant body system. Stay warm, dry, and comfortable this winter with FXR’s M Ranger Instinct Lite Monosuit. Details at www.fxrracing.com

W Ranger Instinct Lite Monosuit

Ladies if you’re looking for a suit to keep you warm this winter; the Ranger Instinct Monosuit has all the standard features that come with a jacket and more! The material is a 4-way stretch material that utilizes an advanced climate management technology (A.C.M.T) making it not only waterproof but also breathable. FXR took it one step further by adding padded knees, thermal seat, adjustable hem, and HydroX pro & integrated venting system that was developed to give better intake even at low speeds. Stay warm, dry, and comfortable this winter with FXR’s Ranger Instinct Monosuit. Details at www.fxrracing.com.

DS-I Dryo Monosuit

Tackle any type of riding conditions whether it’s the trails or the mountains, you will have the best of both worlds with Scott’s DS-I Dryo Monosuit. Constructed with DWR nylon, breathable polyester shell, 2-way dryosphere membrane, 2-way front zipper with special water treatment, ventilation, and a relaxed fit that will allow you to customize the suit to fit your riding needs. Built into the X One Pro Monosuit is Scott’s Dryosphere technology, which gives the rider a waterproof, windproof, and breathable barrier from the elements you are riding in. Head over to www.scott-sports.com today!

Mission Helmet

Developed in the utmost secrecy by the engineering team, the Mission is a full-face helmet dedicated to trail driving enthusiasts. Light and stealthy, it provides enhanced protection from the cold and considerable noise reduction. Inspired by the enduro style with its adjustable and removable peak, it comes with an oversized shield, which completely clears the mouth when removed. However, beyond these features, the integration of the AMS technology (patent pending) will certainly make it an extraordinary helmet. AMS (Air Management System) is an innovative system that helps to efficiently remove moist exhaled air. In addition to providing unparalleled comfort, the system contributes to reducing internal fogging, frost and condensation. You need to check out www.ckxgear.com.

Rush Ski Kits

Old ski’s feeling a little worn out, steering not as sharp as it use to be? Time to put in a Kimpex order for their Rush Ski kit, the lightest ski on the market weighing in at 4lbs. The Rush Ski has pre-drilled holes for faster/easier installation of runners and has a keel that provides the rider with reduced steering effort and darting. Included in the kit are two ski adapters, two Rush Skis, two-carbide runners d-edge single 60, two handles. Available in a variety of colors to match your machine! For further details and colour option go to www.kimpex.com.

Formula Vector Helmet

When talking about head protection look no further than Fly Racing’s Formula Vector Helmet with adaptive impact system (AIS). Fly’s Adaptive Impact System is a high-performance ecosystem with structural design and energy mitigating materials that includes; RHEON a leading-edge viscoelastic material that is fine-tuned to improve impact over traditional helmets. Also built into the Vector Helmet is there Conehead EPS technology that provides a softer liner while also managing and absorbing an impact force more efficiently. The Vector helmet from Fly has a 12k carbon shell, custom molded rubber trim, comfort liner, and true functional ventilation. Visit www.flyracing.com for further details.

2018-2019 M/XF/ZR 8000 C-TEC2/Alpha One – Trail Exhaust

Looking to gain deep tone sound over stock and more performance out of your Arctic Cat 8000? Take a sec and check out MBRP’s trail exhaust for your 2018-2019 M/XF/ZR 8000 C-TEC2/Alpha One. MBRP’s Arctic Cat Trail exhaust is the right choice for the riders looking to no only save weight but also increase power and of course enhance the sound. The advantages you will receive are 1HP gain, dyno & flow tested, 11 pound weight savings, easy installation, and a 2-year warranty. Head over to www.mbrppowersports.com.

Code Jacket

Style, construction, and durability are the three things that come to mind when talking about Castle X’s Code Jacket. Built out of ultra tough polyester/nylon shell with 3m thinsulate, removable liner, and an overall weight of 200g how could you go wrong! The Code jacket has Ven-Tex windproof and waterproof breathable-coated shell to keep Mother Nature out and the heat in. Other features include; ventec 2-way zippers, Velcro adjustable cuffs, double stitched seams, and an internal powder skirt. Check out Castle X’s Code jacket at www.castlesales.com

Trail Grabber

Stay safe this winter while out on the ice, added safety is always a plus! One way to increase safety out on icy condition is a set of Bergstrom Skegs Trail Grabbers for your track. The head of the Trail Grabber is domed with carbide chips on a 5/16″ hex head stainless steel screw so it will scratch the surface rather than penetrate. The 1/4″ stick-out above the lugs will allow the track to follow the skis. Multiple layers of carbide chips pro-long the life and function of Trail Grabbers because of its chips wear new points and edges that are exposed. Check out Bergstrom Skegs Trail Grabber Studs at www.bergstromskegs.com

Weight Safe Hitch

The Weigh Safe 180 Degree Hitch is one of the most popular hitches they sell today. It’s adjustable to the height you need, aluminum with stainless steel balls, features two different ball sizes, and can be lockable. Available in 4”, 6”, 8” and 10” drops, and tongue weight ranging from 8000lbs to 21,000lbs depending on shaft size. The Weigh Safe Drop Hitch is the one and only trailer hitch with a built-in scale that signals you to adjust your load before you hit the road, resulting in a much safer and enjoyable towing experience. Weigh Safe’s built-in scale, measuring your tongue weight is as easy as coupling your trailer to your ball mount. Simply hook-up your trailer to the Weigh Safe ball mount just as you would any other ball mount. The weight of your trailer will push down on the hitch ball, which in turn pushes down on an internal hydraulic piston that sits on a bed of oil. When the piston drops into the oil, the pressure reading is sent out to the scale. Available at Scott Reinhart Trailer Sales, Shelburne. Scottreinharttrailers.com