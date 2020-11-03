BRP AND ARCTIC CAT HAVE REACHED A GLOBAL SETTLEMENT

Valcourt, Quebec, November 2, 2020 – Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. (“BRP”) (TSX:

DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) and Arctic Cat Inc. (“Arctic Cat”), a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

company, have reached a global settlement of the ongoing intellectual property disputes

between them. Under the terms of the confidential settlement agreement, the two court cases

still active between the parties in the US and in Canada will be dismissed.

Among the matters resolved is the dispute related to BRP’s rider-forward patents and Arctic

Cat’s full-size snowmobiles with pyramidal frame designs. As a result, Arctic Cat and its

Canadian dealers will be allowed to immediately resume the sale and delivery of its full lineup of

snowmobiles in Canada.

Arctic Cat and BRP have pledged to continue to work together for the betterment and expansion

of the snowmobile industry for all riders and associations.

