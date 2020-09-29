Drummondville, QC – September 2020 – It is with great pride that we are announcing the expansion of our Calgary warehouse.

“By doubling the storage space, we will be able to meet the growing demand of our Western Canadian markets. More quantity and diversity of products in the Calgary site will allow us to optimize our distribution and speed of our delivery services. This is really great news!”

Michel Côté, Vice President of Sales at Kimpex

The constant improvement of our distribution services is at the core of our mission. This expansion is representative of our market share growth in Canada and will make all our partners happy, especially those in the Western provinces.

Kimpex, your distributor of choice