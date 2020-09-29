Drummondville, QC – September 2020 – It is with great pride that we are announcing the expansion of our Calgary warehouse.
“By doubling the storage space, we will be able to meet the growing demand of our Western Canadian markets. More quantity and diversity of products in the Calgary site will allow us to optimize our distribution and speed of our delivery services. This is really great news!”
Michel Côté, Vice President of Sales at Kimpex
The constant improvement of our distribution services is at the core of our mission. This expansion is representative of our market share growth in Canada and will make all our partners happy, especially those in the Western provinces.
Kimpex, your distributor of choice
About Kimpex
With its 2 distribution centres and over 86 000 products available, Kimpex is the Canadian leader in the distribution of parts and accessories for motorized sports. Based in Drummondville, Québec, the company has a network of more than 3 500 retailers in Canada and the United States. In 2017, Kimpex has celebrated 50 years of experience in the distribution of the industry’s most prestigious brands. Kimpex is the distributor of choice in Canada. Visit www.kimpex.com.
Information
For additional information about Kimpex products visit www.kimpex.com or contact Kimpex à communications@kimpex.com.
